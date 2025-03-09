Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State Railways and Jalshakti V Somanna visited Assam and the Northeast for three days to review the ongoing railway infrastructure projects.

A press release said Somanna inspected Dibrugarh Railway Station on Saturday and Guwahati Railway Station today, assessing the progress of redevelopment works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and reviewing key passenger facilities.

The minister inspected the ongoing modernization efforts at the Dibrugarh Railway Station, which is estimated to cost Rs. 26.27 crore and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

Somanna reviewed safety measures, passenger amenities, and key infrastructural developments, including Railway electrification and the Murkongselek-Pasighat New Line project. He also visited the Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road Bridge, which has significantly enhanced connectivity between Dibrugarh and Dhemaji across the Brahmaputra River.

The Union Minister of the Guwahati Railway Station inspected the Rs. 181.09 crore redevelopment work being undertaken. He was accompanied by the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

He reviewed key facilities, including waiting halls, QR code ticketing counters, security arrangements, and the Executive Lounge. He appreciated the station's cleanliness and discussed further improvements with railway officials.

During the review meeting, the Minister discussed the progress of key infrastructure projects, including doubling works and the expansion of railway networks to improve regional connectivity. He emphasized the importance of the timely completion of railway electrification projects, ensuring that 100% electrification in Assam will be achieved by the end of 2025.

V Somanna highlighted the significant progress in railway infrastructure development in the Northeast under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's leadership. He noted that a record allocation of Rs. 10,440 crore was made for Railways in the region in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Additionally, he mentioned that 50 railway stations in Assam are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency. The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to modernizing railway stations and strengthening rail connectivity in the Northeast, ensuring better passenger experience. (ANI)

