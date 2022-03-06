Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): Sadia Tariq who won a gold Medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship received a warm welcome from family and friends who reached Jammu and Kashmir' Srinagar on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Tariq shared her happiness and thanked her family and coach for supporting her.

"My eyes were in tears when I won the gold medal. If this happened today it is only because of my coach and family. I want to thank my coach who was there supporting me all the time," she said.

Maimoona Tariq, mother of Sadia said her daughter was passionate about this since she was in the third standard, today she made all of us proud.

"I am proud of my daughter, she made us proud. She was always engaged in this game since the third standard. I want other children to participate in the game also and made their parents proud," she added.

Masood Rather, Joint Secretary of Srinagar Wushu Association said "we all are very proud of Sadia. She performed very well in Wushu Stars Championship. Sadia already won two gold in national, it is her third gold medal."

"As far as talking about Wushu, it is very popular in Jammu and Kashmir," he further added.

Earlier in the last week of February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sadia Tariq on winning a gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, which is being held from February 22 to 28.

Sadia won the gold medal in Wushu Championship in Moscow by defeating a local player. Moscow Wushu Stars Championship is the approved event in the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India. (ANI)

