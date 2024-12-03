Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 3 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly abandoning her two-year-old daughter, who was born with genetic and physical disabilities, police said here on Tuesday.

The woman, Ranjitha, was arrested on Monday based on a complaint filed by her in-laws for abandoning the child on November 13, 2024.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal's Indictment by Akal Takht: Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Performs 'Sewadar' Duty at Golden Temple, Others Clean Washrooms.

According to the police, the woman, who hails from Chettikulangara and married a man from Thamarakulam following a love affair, gave birth to twin girls two years ago. However, one of the twins passed away shortly after birth.

The surviving child, born with congenital disabilities, was being cared for by Ranjitha at her husband's home, where she lived with his parents while her husband worked abroad.

Also Read | Pappu Yadav's Men Behind Threatening Calls, No Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link: Bihar Police.

From the time she learned about her daughter's health condition, she allegedly displayed resentment towards the child, police said.

On the night of November 13, at around 8 pm, she left the child, who was surviving on breast milk, at her husband's house and returned to her parental home.

Since then, the child has been cared for by her grandparents. They sought medical attention for the child at Thiruvananthapuram SAT Hospital as the lack of breast milk caused the infant's health to deteriorate.

Attempts to persuade Ranjitha to take responsibility for her daughter were unsuccessful, police said.

A case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and laws pertaining to the rights of persons with disabilities. Despite police directives to ensure the child's care, Ranjitha refused to comply, police said.

Subsequently, Ranjitha was arrested on Monday evening. She was presented before the Mavelikkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to judicial custody, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)