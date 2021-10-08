Hamirpur (HP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman and her daughter died after they were bitten by black wasps in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

The two women of Doodhla village of the Bajrol gram panchayat succumbed at PGI, Chandigarh on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uprvunl.org.

Vidya Devi and her daughter Anjana Kumari (20) had gone to their fields to cut the grass when a group of black wasps attacked and bit them badly, he added.

On hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and took them to Hamirpur Medical College for treatment.

Also Read | Doon Drone Mela 2021: Jyotiraditya Scindia Flags Off the Event in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

Subsequently, they were shifted to Tanda Medical College. Later they were sent to PGI, Chandigarh where they died on Friday, the spokesman said.

Hailing from a BPL family, Madan Lal, the husband of the woman, works in a private institution.

The woman left two sons behind her.

Panchayat Pradhan Lata Kumari said the family is very poor. She demanded immediate relief to the next of kin of the deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)