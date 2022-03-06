Ghaziabad, Mar 6 (PTI) A woman committed suicide after serving food laced with poison to her three-year-old son and two minor daughters at Elaichipur village here, police said on Sunday.

While her son died after consuming the food, the minor girls were admitted to Delhi's GTB Hospital, where they died on Sunday morning.

The incident took place on Saturday and came to light when 30-year-old Monica's brother-in-law Sunder reached at their accommodation. The children have been identified as Ansh (3), Sakshi (6) and Manali (11).

Loni Circle Officer Rajneesh Upadhyay said Monica was depressed as her husband Monu, who works as a labourer, was suffering from tuberculosis.

The officer said Monica feared that her husband would die from the disease like her father-in-law as they were facing a financial crunch.

Upadhyay said the family has been given Rs 5,000 for the cremation by the gram panchayat.

An amount of Rs 10,000 has been given to the family for their essential needs, he said.

A cheque for Rs 25,000 has been issued by Red Cross Society, he said.

