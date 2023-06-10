Bijnor (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her son were killed and another person was injured in a head-on collision between a scooty and a motorcycle on the Nagina-Raipur road here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place late Friday night near Alhaidadpur village, Nagina Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Vashisht said.

Scooty-borne Pingla and her son Nikhil (15) were killed while motorcyclist Kuldeep was injured and has been admitted to hospital in critical condition, the SHO added.

