New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) An anti-vaping group has appealed to the Union Health Ministry to impose an immediate ban on nicotine pouches and gums, describing it as a fast-emerging trend and dangerous addiction among teenagers.

In formal representations sent to both the Union Health Minister and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Mothers Against Vaping has called for urgent regulatory action on nicotine pouches, terming them as a potential "next gateway" product just like vapes and e-cigarettes.

The group, a united front of mothers combatting the “vaping crisis” among youths, has also urged the government to stop pharmaceutical firms, owned or funded by global tobacco multinational companies, from applying for licenses to market nicotine pouches in the country.

Mothers Against Vaping said the pouches are allegedly being falsely marketed by global tobacco interests as a "safer alternative" to smoking, a narrative it added has "already misled many young people".

The group, in their representations, has requested the government to launch a thorough investigation into such pharmaceutical companies, alleging multinational tobacco corporations of allegedly using them as front companies to gain backdoor access to the Indian market.

It cited a recent acquisition of an Indian pharma and nutraceutical firm by an MNC, claiming that it has applied for a license to introduce nicotine pouches.

"This acquisition was made solely to bypass existing tobacco control laws and mislead vigilant regulators," the group said.

It claimed that large tobacco companies are allegedly actively commissioning research and manipulating policies to promote their new-age nicotine products. Mothers Against Vaping said it had earlier released a white paper on it titled 'Please Stop This'.

The white paper claimed that the MNCs are running a propaganda campaign to undermine regulatory efforts and frameworks in many foreign countries, including in Japan, where vapes and HNBs (heat-not-burn devices) production are now a success.

The World Health Organization (WHO), too, has campaigned against tobacco industry's "tactics to influence public health policies" to protect young people from their products.

According to the global health body, the tobacco industry profits from damaging health with their products and has attempted to get a seat at the policymaking table with governments to lobby against health policies.

The government has to carefully study the intent of various lobbying effort to indirectly or directly promote these new-age gateway devices, the group said in a statement.

In India, the government already permits the sale of medically regulated NRT (nicotine replacement therapy) products such as nicotine gums, lozenges, strips, and patches.

Under the current provisions of Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945, nicotine gums containing up to 2 mg of nicotine are exempt from requiring a sales licence or a prescription from a registered medical practitioner, the group said.

"This regulatory loophole is enabling such products to be sold over the counter without oversight or restriction, creating a pathway for potentially harmful nicotine products to enter the market unchecked," it said.

The nicotine pouches offer a new and novel method to deliver the toxic and addictive substance and the small packets contain nicotine powder or salts, and most of them contain 1.5 to 8 milligrams of nicotine, the group added.

"However, some can contain as much as 50 milligrams per pouch, which is equivalent to smoking eight cigarettes. Also, they do not require spitting, making them further easy to use undetected, unlike traditional smokeless tobacco," it said.

Clinical Psychologist and Mothers Against Vaping member D Bhavna Barmi said, "It is a matter of high alarm that manufacturers of nicotine pouches are actively targeting impressionable teenagers through calculated marketing strategies. These companies are using sleek, modern packaging, colourful branding, and flavours like mint, fruit and bubble-gum to make nicotine seem fun and harmless.

"These subtle but powerful psychological cues make teenagers perceive nicotine pouches as a trendy lifestyle accessory and are lured into trying them out, leading to addiction."

Some health experts early exposure to nicotine of this kind and other such chemicals can inflict serious damage on a child's physical health.

Dr Rajesh Gupta, Director of Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, and a member of Mothers Against Vaping, said that these products are often marketed as "smokeless" or "tobacco-free", but that does not make them harmless.

"It should be highlighted that nicotine itself is a powerful chemical that can cause real, lasting damage, especially in developing bodies. There are many studies that have shown that nicotine alters brain development, and in teens it can cause elevated heart rates, high blood pressure, frequent headaches, nausea, and even early signs of cardiovascular strain.

He said Nicotine can also impair immune function and disrupt sleep cycles, both of which are essential for healthy adolescent growth and development.

"Teens are being misled into thinking these pouches are safe or "clean" alternatives when in reality they are exposing themselves to a highly addictive substance that harms their bodies in multiple ways," Gupta said.

"We need stronger public health messaging and regulatory oversight to push back against this deceptive narrative. Our youth deserve honest information, not marketing tactics that put their long-term health at risk," he added.

