Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja on Thursday said that the conversion ratio stands at 82.52 per cent with the conversion of 530 MoUs out of a total of 631 MoUs, during the Conversion Conclave 2026.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Tamil Nadu is seeing a phenomenal growth. No other state has the courage or capability to convene such a convergence conclave. We started our government with Corona period and worked. We look at inclusive and distributive growth, where empowering women is a part of it. We do give skills and develop their skills. Naam Mudhalvan scheme is initiated by our DCM Udayanidhi Stalin, which gave great support..."

The Industries Minister hailed Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, saying that he ensured job opportunities flow through the state by tracking the number, location, and quality of jobs, highlighting that more than 36 lakh jobs were created through MoUs and around 29 lakh jobs were created through Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data.

"In the growth of Tamil Nadu, our Chief Minister was keen on developing inclusive and equal growth of districts. We focused on the number of jobs, the quality of jobs, and the location of jobs. We have got 36,52,000 jobs created through the MoUs and 29.63 lakh jobs created as EPFO data..." he said.

TRB Raja emphasised that there has been 17 TIDEL NEO parks established in the state to accelerate the growth in the IT sector. The first TIDEL NEO park was created by the legendary five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi

"Tamil Nadu is focused on bringing both Manufacturing and services. We are masters in IT, which was laid by our former CM Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi created the first TIDEL park, which was also the largest IT park, to encourage the growth of the service sector after the IT sector growth. We created an IT Infrastructure all across the state, and we called it TIDEL NEO and inaugurated 7 TIDEL NEO. There are a total of 17 TIDEL NEO parks started by our CM..." he said.

The Industries Minister further noted that at least 30 State Industries Promotion Corporations of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOTS) have been established by the Chief Minister in the last four years. He also highlighted the growth in the blue economy, shipbuilding, automobile, women, and the rural sector.

"In the industrial sector, we are leading. From 1971 to 2021, there were 24 State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOTs), and in just the last 4 years, our CM started 30 new SIPCOTs... We have taken industrialisation forward. We are the true kin in the automobile sector. We also started concentrating on new sectors where our CM asked us to focus on the women's sector and in rural areas..." he stated.

"Tamil Nadu has 1076 kms of coast where most were underutilised, and our CM started to trust on Blue economy. We focused on ship building and HD Hyundai, which is the biggest ship building have come to Thuthukudi. The Thuthukudi growth is well gone forward, which has created a great history..." he added.

He said that so far, the state government has signed 1,130 MoUs with a committed investment of 10,43,654 crore and a committed employment of 33,30,843 people.

"There were 18 conclaves done so far by our government in the last 4 and a half years, in which we had 1,130 MoUs, in which we have a committed investment of 10,43,654 crore and a committed employment of 33,30,843 people..." he said.

TRB Raja said that the conversion ratio stands at 82.52 per cent, with a 69.56 per cent conversion rate by the Chief Minister's foreign visits. Furthermore, the state recorded a manufacturing average of 9.39 per cent over the last four years.

"Our CM gave an incentive according to the investment. Conversion of 530 MoUs out of a total of 631 MoUs, the conversion ratio is 83.52 per cent. CMs foreign visit to MoUs had a conversion rate of 69.56 per cent. We have foreign Investment from Japan, Taiwan, Germany, US. They all have a guidance desk..." he said.

"There is a 9.38 per cent of manufacturing average in manufacturing recorded in the last 4 years. In Dravidian Model 2.0, we have set a target and goal to focus on Research and Development. Tamil Nadu will be the hub for Research and Development. Our talent will drive the world. Hard work is our strength, social justice is our foundation, and we do hard work. Our CM is a captain leading every single day," he added. (ANI)

