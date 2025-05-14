New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A blood donation camp was organised on Wednesday by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) as a gesture of support and national unity after Operation Sindoor, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, adding it was inspired by PM Modi's recent address.

The MoS added that over 150 people attended the blood donation drive held at North Block.

Speaking to ANI at the camp, Jitendra Singh said, "We decided the very next day after Operation Sindoor, to organise a blood donation camp here... More than 150 people have already donated blood, and the camp is still ongoing. Everyone is so inspired by PM Narendra Modi's address the day before yesterday... The people here say that this is a way to offer their solidarity and support for PM Modi."

He added that holding blood donation camps has become a tradition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The camp was held in the wake of Operation Sindoor, and many people came forward to donate blood as a show of support for the armed forces.

Earlier in the day, Singh also visited the international border area of Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. There, he attended a review meeting with the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, and interacted with residents.

Speaking to reporters in Kathua, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a "befitting" response to Pakistan and said this had boosted people's morale across the country.

"We thank Prime Minister Modi for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, it has boosted the morale of the countrymen... The morale of the people here has also increased because they believe that whatever is seen in the sky gets destroyed before it lands on the ground..." he said.

The minister also highlighted the government's push for technology and infrastructure since 2014.

"After 2014, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the modernisation of technology and made us realise the importance of becoming self-reliant," Singh said.

He alleged that during Congress rule, the region lacked basic infrastructure like mobile towers, which have now been installed in the past ten years.

Talking about security and health facilities in the border region, Singh said that 2,000 one-room bunkers have already been built, and 600 more are under construction. He added that 39 ambulances have been arranged in the area.

"In Kathua's government medical college, two more ambulances have been arranged apart from the already available ones. Also, 50 hospital beds are to be set up," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra, a public outreach campaign to honour Indian soldiers, highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, and showcase the government's strong response to Pakistan.

The Tiranga Yatra began on Tuesday and will continue until May 23. It was launched in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot national flag. The yatra started at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial. Thousands of people--including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations--joined to pay tribute to the armed forces.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in different states to promote unity, patriotism, and national pride. The BJP is aiming to turn the campaign into a large-scale people's movement.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 civilians lost their lives. (ANI)

