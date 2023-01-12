Khargone, Jan 12 (PTI) A motorcyclist was killed and 11 persons were injured after a bus hit a two-wheeler in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place near Bangdada when the bus, with 35 passengers, was on its way to Sanawad from Kaalmukhi, the official added.

"Motorcyclist Basant Yadav (45) died on the spot, while his wife, who was riding pillion, is injured. Eleven persons, including passengers, have been injured. They are admitted in the district hospital," Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vinod Dixit said.

