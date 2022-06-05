Satna, Jun 5 (PTI) At least 10 persons were injured after a bus came in contact with a high-tension electricity line in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Rampur Patha on Maihar-Parsamania road when passengers in the bus were returning from a marriage ceremony, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) HK Dhurve said.

"The bus came in contact with a high tension line, leaving 10 persons, including two minors, injured. They have been admitted in Maihar Civil Hospital," he said.

