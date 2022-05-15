Sagar (MP), May 15 (PTI) Seventeen devotees were injured after a stampede broke out during the distribution of coconuts at a religious programme in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, an official said.

Around 25,000 devotees were present at the site, where religious sermons were being given, he said.

The incident occurred at Khimlasa road in Bina town of Sagar, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shailendra Singh said.

"Seventeen people were injured when coconuts were being given as 'prasad' at the venue, where Ramkatha was being recited by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri," he said.

"About 25,000 devotees were present, but stampede started during the distribution of coconuts," he said.

The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital and Bina Refinery hospital.

Till 4 pm, 17 people injured in the incident came for treatment, said Dr Virendra Singh Thakur from the civil hospital said.

Three of the injured have suffered fractures in their legs, while others sustained minor injuries and were discharged after primary treatment, he added.

