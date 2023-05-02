Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping and making a minor around seven months pregant in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The 14-and-a-half-year-old victim used to live along with her mother and younger sister in a rented house under Janak ganj police station limits in the district and the accused is the son of the landlord.

The mother of the minor used to go to work, her sister used to go to school and she stayed alone in the house. Taking advantage of her situation, the accused youth used to violate her.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, "A 14-and-a-half-year-old minor girl who lives in a rented house in the district has become around seven months pregnant. When we talked to that girl, she said that the boy of her landlord was raping her for a long time by putting pressure on her and due to which she became pregnant."

"Based on the statement of the victim, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested. Now, he is being interrogated. Further action will be taken accordingly," he added. (ANI)

