Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13: A 6-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Manika village in the Janeh police station area of Rewa district, officials informed on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional SP, Rewa, Anil Sonkar said, "This borewell in which the six-year-old boy fell and is presently trapped is 6 cm in diameter. The child fell into the borewell while playing. The locals informed the police, after which the rescue team reached the spot and launched an operation to bring him out. Two earthmovers have been pressed into service as part of the ongoing rescue work." Madhya Pradesh: Toddler Falls Into 20-Foot-Deep Borewell in Vidisha, Rescue Operation On (Watch Videos).

Rescue Operation Underway to Rescue the Child

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Rescue of the 6-year-old child who fell in an open borewell, going on in Rewa. (12.04)

He informed further that a parallel pit was in the process of being dug so that the trapped six-year-old could be brought out safely. Madhya Pradesh: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies During Treatment in Hospital After Being Rescued From Borewell in Rajgarh (Watch Video).

"A rescue team from Varanasi will also reach the spot shortly. We are trying to identify the exact location of the boy. We are hopeful that he will be rescued very soon."

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.

