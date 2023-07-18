In the Kajari Barkheda village of Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, a toddler fell 20 feet down in a borewell. In addition to conducting rescue efforts, SDRF is now constructing a pit next to the borewell. Locals are helping the girl stuck within the borewell by guaranteeing ventilation and providing oxygen, in the meantime. Madhya Pradesh: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Who Fell Into Borewell in Sehore District Rescued in an Unconscious State (Watch Video).

Toddler Falls Into Borewell, Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO | Operation underway to rescue an 18-month-old girl who fell into a borewell at Kajari Barkheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district earlier today. READ | https://t.co/ssCNJwakT5 pic.twitter.com/uos4NTjkJ6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2023

