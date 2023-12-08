India News | MP: 67-year-old Man Held at Indore Airport with Gold Worth Rs 19.27 Lakh

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A 67-year-old passenger was caught at Indore international airport in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with 352 grams of gold worth Rs 19.27 lakh, a Customs official said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 08, 2023 08:08 PM IST
India News | MP: 67-year-old Man Held at Indore Airport with Gold Worth Rs 19.27 Lakh
India | Representational Image

Indore, Dec 8 (PTI) A 67-year-old passenger was caught at Indore international airport in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with 352 grams of gold worth Rs 19.27 lakh, a Customs official said on Friday.

The man was held by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs on a tip off on Thursday after he arrived from Dubai, the official added.

Also Read | New CMs in Three States: Rajnath Singh, Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Manohar Lal Khattar Among BJP Observers To Pick New Chief Ministers.

"He was carrying foreign origin gold in his mouth, ball pens, air pod charger, deodorant can, bracelet and ring. The seizure of 352 grams of gold worth Rs 19.27 lakh has been made under the Customs Act 1962," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

