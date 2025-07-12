Sheopur, July 12: An eight-year-old Namibian female cheetah, Nabha, died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, following injuries sustained approximately a week ago, according to an official release. The cheetah was reportedly injured during a possible hunting attempt inside a soft-release boma (enclosure) at KNP. Despite undergoing treatment, she succumbed to her injuries, the statement said.

A soft release boma is an enclosure used in wildlife conservation, particularly for reintroducing animals into the wild. "Nabha, an 8-year-old Namibian female cheetah, died today. She got badly injured a week back, probably during a hunting attempt inside her Soft Release Boma. She had fractures in both the Ulna and the Fibula on the left side, along with other injuries. She was under treatment for a week but succumbed to her injuries. Further details will be known after the post-mortem report is received," the release read. Cheetah Death in Kuno National Park: One More Cheetah Dhatri Dies at KNP in Madhya Pradesh, Ninth Feline Die Since March.

According to the KNP authorities, the park currently has 26 cheetahs--nine adults (six females and three males) and 17 Indian-born cubs--all of whom are reported to be healthy and doing well.

Additionally, two male cheetahs housed in Gandhisagar are also stated to be in good health. Of the 26 cheetahs at Kuno, 16 are in the wild and have reportedly adapted well to the habitat. They are co-existing with other predators and are regularly hunting. Namibian Male Cheetah Pawan Dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

"Recently, anti-ecto-parasitic medication for all cheetahs has been completed. Two mothers, Veera and Nirva, along with their recently born cubs, are healthy and doing well," the statement added.

