Bhopal, Oct 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saw 975 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,62,178, while 25 fatalities took the death toll to 2,811, a health official said.

A total of 1,439 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking MP's overall recovery count to 1,46,860.

Also Read | India, Japan Now Part of Air Bubble System, Air India Announces Delhi-Tokyo Schedule From Nov 2 to Dec 28.

Five patients died in Bhopal, three in Indore, two each in Sagar, Vidisha and Rajgarh and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Dhar, Shahdol, Satna, Damoh, Mandsaur, Anuppur, Harda, Sheopur and Dindori, the official said.

"Of the 975 new cases, Indore accounted for 226, Bhopal 158, Jabalpur 69 and Gwalior 48. Cases in Indore rose to 32,030, including 662 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 22,718 with 456 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 12,259 and 11,919 cases, respectively," he added.

Also Read | Two Coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special Train Derail Between Silaut and Siho Stations in Bihar, No Casualties Reported.

Indore has 3,542 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,838 and 849 and 399, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,62,178, new cases 975, death toll 2,811, recovered 1,46,860, active cases 12,507, number of people tested so far 26,30,278.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)