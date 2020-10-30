New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code while campaigning for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

In an order issued on Friday, the Commission said, "...for repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct and for completely disregarding the advisory issued to him, the Commission hereby revokes the status of leader of political party (Star Campaigner) of Kamal Nath, Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for the current Bye-elections of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh."

It said no permission will be granted by authorities to Kamal Nath as a star campaigner.

"However, if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure related to travel, stay and visit will be completely borne by the candidate in whose constituency he carries out campaigning," he said.

