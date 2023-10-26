Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday conducted a roadshow in Sehore district.

The Chief Minister received a warm welcome from the people who greeted him with flowers and garlands.

As election fever grips Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in full-fledged campaigning mode in the state.

Earlier CM Chouhan addressed a public rally in Harda and highlighted the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' started by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering in Harda, CM Chouhan said "There are 46 lakh girls, whose education will completely be sponsored by the Government. Women will get 50 per cent reservation in the local body elections, which is also done by the BJP. I made the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to make the women financially dependent in the state."

Earlier on Wednesday while campaigning in the state, MP CM Shivraj Singh took potshots at the Congress and indicated the fault lines within the Congress ranks.

Slamming the grand old party, Chouhan said that the Congress has become 'Ticket Badal Congress' from 'Kapda Phaad Congress'.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also held a massive roadshow in Narmadapuram ahead of the state assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year.

The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

