Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): A transgender candidate, Kajal Bai filed her nomination paper from Jaitpur (Scheduled Tribe) reserved assembly constituency in Shahdol district for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh elections on the last day for nomination on Monday.

Kajal Bai is a resident of Bodri village in the district. She studied till class 12 and has three sisters and one brother. Her father has been the former sarpanch of Badhwa Tola village.

After filing the nomination papers, Kajal Bai told ANI, "There are many issues in Jaitpur assembly but the priority issues are like education, health, electricity etc. There are schools but there is a shortage of good teachers, there are hospitals but no doctors, most of the lights remain switched off in Jaitpur assembly. Transformers are installed but most of the transformers are damaged."

Apart from the said issues, she also thinks about working for the youth.

Besides, since it was the last day for nomination, various candidates from different parties have filed their nomination papers for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

The candidates from the Congress party Narendra Maravi, Uma Dhurvey, and Ram Lakhan Singh filed their nominations from Jaisinghnagar (ST) seat, Jaitpur (ST) and Beohari (ST) seat respectively in the district.

On the other hand, the BJP candidates Manisha Singh, Jaisingh Maravi and Sharad Juglal Kol filed their nomination papers from Jaisinghnagar, Jaitpur and Beohari assembly seats respectively.

Earlier, a transgender candidate Shabnam Mousi has been an elected MLA from Sohagpur assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh. She was elected as the MLA during bypoll election in February 2000.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

