Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Sunday responded to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's invite to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by stating she was not used to such "jokes".

Nath had made the comment on Saturday after Bharti a day earlier had said the decision of Gandhi to undertake a nationwide march was a delayed one and would not help him or the party.

"I read in a newspaper that Kamal Nathji has invited me to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I find it funny. I am not used to such jokes," she said in a series of tweets in which she referred to Nath as an elder brother.

She went on to say the Congress had no right to undertake such a march as it was responsible for Partition and was also involved in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

In one of her tweets, she called the anti-Sikh riots post the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi as the biggest mob lynching in the history of India.

