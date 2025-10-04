Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): An outsourced employee of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Bhopal has been booked for allegedly stealing Plasma from the hospital, a police officer said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Khelkar. The action was taken after AIIMS management suspected his activity and lodged a complaint to the police, the officer added.

Also Read | Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2), Vivek Singh said, "We received information from AIIMS management that one of their outsourced employees, Ankit Khelkar, is stealing Plasma. When the administration suspected, they checked their footage in which they found suspicious activity and based on it, the management filed a case against the outsourced employee."

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of theft against the accused and efforts are on to nab him. Upon his arrest, we will be able to know since when he was involved in Plasma theft and whether he was black marketing it or not," he said.

Also Read | 'Watching the Stampede Videos Is Painful': Madras High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Stampede at Vijay's Rally in Karur.

The officer further said that so far, the police have come to know that once the AIIMS management confiscated some suspicious items from the accused which he was carrying while his activity was found more suspicious after the footage was checked. Following this, the management complained to the police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)