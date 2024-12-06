Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): The investigation of a rape and murder case of 5-yr-old girl in Shahjahanabad area in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal has been completed and the city police will present the chargesheet before the court tomorrow, a police official said on Friday.

In the incident from September, the minor went missing from her house situated in the Shahjahanabad locality, Bhopal, on September 24 afternoon.

The child's parents were not at home when she disappeared. She was with her grandmother and told her that she was going to retrieve a book from a friend's house but did not return.

Later on September 26, the police recovered her body from a water tank at a neighbour's house.

Three accused including the mother and sister of the main accused, on the charge of hiding the evidence.

Addressing the media persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 3) Riyaz Iqbal said, "The police have completed the investigation of the case and will present the charge sheet with full evidence before the court tomorrow. It is a fast track case, so we will try to start its trial as soon as possible and ensure that the accused gets severe punishment."

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted in the case. The police kept the prosecution lawyer along during the probe and showed the crime scenes. The police also took the help of experts and took their opinion into consideration, he said.

The officer further added, "The entire team has collected evidence of the accused from the spot. The DNA report in the case has also come and it has matched with the accused. Mother and sister of the main accused had also been accused in the case. There are 24 prime witnesses and 12 secondary witnesses into the matter. Our investigation is complete and the trial of the case will begin soon. Our effort will be to ensure that the accused gets the strict punishment." (ANI)

