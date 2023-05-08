Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): A session court in Bhopal on Monday awarded the death penalty to a 28-year-old man in connection with murder of a 22-year-old student.

During the hearing on Monday, additional session judge Dharmendra Tada found the convict guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302, 201, 489A, 489B, 489C and 489D.

Also Read | US Shocker: Indian-American Doctor Rajesh Motibhai Patel Indicted for Sexually Assaulting Female Patients in Georgia.

Judge Tada awarded death penalty to the convict in IPC Section 302, life imprisonment separately in Sections 489A, 489B and 489D and 7 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in Section IPC 201 and 489C and imposed a fine of Rs 1000 in each section.

The convict has been identified as Rajat Saini (28), a resident of Raghav Garh in Guna district. The student whom the convict killed was identified as Aman Dangi (22), a resident of Doraha village in Sehore district and he was studying by staying in Bhopal.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADOP) Varsha Katare told ANI, "The case is related to the incident that occurred on July 14, 2022. The convict Rajat Saini, who was serving a life sentence for child abduction in Gwalior jail, came out on parole. He did not want to go back to jail again and with the intention to prove himself dead in the eyes of the law, he called Aman Dangi, who lives in his neighbourhood in Bhopal, to his house and killed him with a hammer."

"To hide the identity of Dangi, the convict burnt Dangi's face with petrol so that it might appear that he (the convict himself) was dead. Saini committed the crime under Khajuri Sadak police station limits in the state capital. In this case, the court has awarded death sentence and life imprisonment in three sections, 7 years of RI in various sections," Katare added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)