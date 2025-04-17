Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) workers protested against the Congress party and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi over the National Herald Case in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and burned their effigies.

The BJYM workers' move came in response to the Congress party's demonstration outside the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) offices on Wednesday. The demonstrators protested the ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Workers of BJYM gathered at the Red Cross square in the state capital Bhopal, raised slogans against the Congress party and burned the effigy of the Congress leaders.

"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are involved in the corruption (National Herald case), but they are trying to put pressure on the country's investigative agencies. Today, BJYM workers have protested against their act across the country, and we are demonstrating across Madhya Pradesh. As part of our protest, we burned the effigy of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. If they are honest, then they should submit a reply before the court. Why are you trying to put pressure on the investigative agencies? The case came to notice in 2012, after which a continuous investigation was conducted. If a charge sheet is filed, then it is part of ED's work," said Vaibhav Singh Pawar, State President, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Similarly, BJYM workers protested in Indore and burned the effigies of the Congress leader at Rajwada in the city.

"The way Congress and its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have worked to loot the entire country, there were various scams during the UPA government, and one of them was related to the National Herald. Yesterday, Congress leaders protested at the ED office in support of their supreme leaders. Today, BJYM workers in Indore are protesting to expose them. The scam is also an example of the moral degradation of the country. We have burnt the effigies of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi here," said Saugat Mishra, BJYM district president.

In addition, BJYM workers demonstrated at Phool Bagh crossing in Gwalior district, raised slogans and torched the effigies of the Congress leaders.

Gwalior District President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Prateek Tiwari claimed that the investigative agencies are working impartially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and if the Congress leaders are found guilty, they will also go to jail.

On Tuesday, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms. The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25. (ANI)

