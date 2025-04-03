Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) presented their respective budgets for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Thursday.

BMC Mayor Malti Rai presented a budget of Rs 3611.79 crores for financial year 2025-26 which is around Rs 300 crores more than of the previous year budget that stands at over Rs 3300 crores. The proposed income and expenses in the budget are almost equal for fiscal year 2025-26, with an estimated deficit of Rs 110.07 crore after reserving 5 percent of the income.

Additionally, a 10 percent increase has been proposed for property tax, and a 15 percent increase has been proposed in the rates of consumer charges which include water rate, sewerage, and solid waste in the BMC's budget for FY 2025-26.

"Today, we have presented the budget of Rs 3611,79,75,000 for fiscal year 2025-26 in which we have focused on women empowerment, development and employees of the municipal corporation in our budget. The municipal corporation is trying to make big development with the help of the government in the city, be it making immersion ghats, convention centers, auditoriums or city gates," Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai said.

Speaking about the increase in property tax and water tax, the mayor said, "The amount being taken from the public will be invested among them only. According to the guidelines of the Central Government, 16 th Finance Commission and the state government, provisions have been made to increase the property tax and water tax, 10 percent and 15 percent respectively. We used to spend Rs 25 lakh in ward planning fund for development of the ward. Now, a provision of Rs 50 lakh has been proposed in the current budget so that the property tax collected from a ward will be invested in that ward for the development. We have increased the amount for the purpose."

Meanwhile, Leader of Oppostion (LoP) of BMC, Shabista Zaki said that it was a defict budget and demanded that the proposed increase in the propety tax and water tax should be taken back.

"This is a deficit budget and there is no account of the previous remaining budget of around Rs 711 crores, where it has been spent. We have asked for the balance sheet of the remaining budget which is being lapsed. First they should clear the account and then bring the new budget. The way property tax and water tax have been increased against the rule should be taken back. We protest against these things," said Shabista Zaki, Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

On the other hand, Indore Mayor Pushymitra Bhargava presented the budget of around Rs 8174 crores for fiscal year 2025-26 which include various provisions of the development of the city.

IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "This budget has been prepared considering the facilities for the citizens and development of the city. A balanced budget without tax increase will give momentum to the progress of the city. A provision has been made to develop an app for garbage collection on the lines of food delivery applications in the budget." (ANI)

