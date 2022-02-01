Jhabua, Feb 1 (PTI) The bodies of two boys who failed to return home after going out to graze cattle were found floating in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Tuesday.

Kalyanpura police station in charge Dinesh Rawat said that Rohit Bhuria (5) and Sunil Bilwal (8) ventured into the forest near Dhawadipada village, some 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, to graze cattle and did not return home in the evening.

"A search by kin led to the bodies being found in a well on Monday. We have initiated a probe," he added. COR ADU

