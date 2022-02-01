Hyderabad, February 1: In yet another incident of violence against women, a 19-year-old teen was arrested by the Rachakonda cyber-crime unit for making obscene posts against a girl in Hyderabad on Monday. The accused is a student at a local college.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the accused was in love with the girl. The girl, however, was not interested. Upset over not accepting his relationship, the accused posted her mobile number and photos on social media and described her in objectional language. Hyderabad: Youth Arrested for Harassing Woman on Instagram.

When the girl found out about the social media posts, she went to the police station and filed a complaint. Based on her complaint, police arrested the accused on Monday. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).