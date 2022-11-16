Sehore (MP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two persons burgled the strongroom of the famous Salkanpur temple in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and decamped with sacks full of cash, police and temple trust officials said on Tuesday.

Salkanpur, located about 80 km from Bhopal, is a prominent temple in central India dedicated to goddess Vindhyawasini.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Temple Trust's head Mahesh Upadhyaya said two persons can be seen in the CCTV footage filling six sacks of cash. Two sacks were later found outside the temple.

"Each sack contains approximately Rs two lakh. Police have registered a case," he said.

The temple is located on an 800-foot summit in the village of Salkanpur.

Following the incident, five policemen of different ranks posted for the security of the temple were suspended, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

