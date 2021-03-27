Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has approached the Election Commission demanding that the candidature of Ajay Tandon, who is Congress' nominee for Damoh Assembly bypoll scheduled next month, be cancelled as he allegedly distributed money to voters.

While the BJP cited a video clip in its memorandum to the EC, the Congress on Saturday dismissed the allegations against its candidate saying he was only distributing badges to people during campaigning, but the ruling party is projecting the act as distribution of currency notes.

BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI that a memorandum was submitted to the Election Commission demanding action against Tandon for "distributing money to villagers".

"We also demanded that the EC cancel the candidature of Tandon for distributing money. It is clear from the video that he distributed money to villagers during campaigning," he said.

State Congress spokesman Durgesh Sharma denied the allegations, saying the BJP is misleading people as it is set to lose the byelection.

"Ajay Tandon was actually distributing badges (campaign material) to people but the BJP is projecting that he was distributing money," Sharma said and released a video in support of his claim.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission official told a delegation of BJP leaders that a report will be sought on their complaint.

The BJP has fielded Rahul Lodhi against Tandon.

The bypoll, to be held on April 17, was necessitated after Lodhi, the sitting MLA from the constituency, quit the Congress in October last year, days before the November 3 byelections to 28 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

