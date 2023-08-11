Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was organised at the CM House in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

During the meeting, the council of ministers approved the disbursement of Rs 6,000 to eligible farmers under the Chief Minister's Kisan Kalyan Yojana for the financial year 2023-2024.

Also Read | 'Centre Involved in Manipur Violence', Claims Assam TMC Leader Ripun Bora.

Previously, during the period from April 1 to August 31 and September 1 to March 31, a total of Rs ₹4,000 was being disbursed in two installments to farmers. Now, for the financial year 2023-2024, the disbursement will be in three installments from April 1 to July 31, August 1 to November 30, and December 1 to March 31, as a result of which a total of Rs 6,000 will be given to them.

The Cabinet also decided to give benefit of the seventh pay scale to Gram Panchayat Secretaries. An additional expenditure of Rs 178.88 crores on it will be met from minor mineral heads.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast and Update: Heavy Rainfall To Continue Over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya During Next Five Days, Says IMD.

The council of ministers further approved the construction of 53 CM Rise Schools and 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisar with a total cost of Rs 2,491.91 crores. Additionally, the construction of 37 schools under the School Education Department, with a cost of Rs 1,362.91 crores, has been approved. Besides, the Tribal Welfare Department has received approval for Rs 540 crores for 16 CM Rise Schools and Rs 589 crores for 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisar.

Similarly, the construction of a Military School in Malanpur, Bhind has been approved, with Rs 100 crores provided by the Defense Research and Development Organization. Budget provisions will be made for furniture and operations of the military school.

The Cabinet also approved the upgrading of the village panchayat of Batiyagadh in Damoh district into a municipal council. The proposal would be sent to the Governor for approval.

The council of ministers gave approval for the implementation of the Shakti Sadan Yojana under the "Samarthya" initiative of the Government of India Mission Shakti, with new criteria for the operation of the scheme in the districts until the 15th Finance Commission's period ends in 2025-26.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the decision of the School Education Department to provide uniforms to students of classes 1 to 8 in government schools through the self-help group. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)