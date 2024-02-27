Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved more than Rs 10,373 crores for various irrigation projects in several districts of the state.

A proposal for the same was tabled before the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here in Bhopal and the state cabinet approved the proposal unanimously.

Also Read | How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2023-24 Football Match With Time in IST.

The council of ministers approved over Rs 10,373 crore for various irrigation projects in Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Sidhi, Seoni and Balaghat districts.

The state cabinet further approved the proposal by the Tourism Department to operate air services in various cities of the state in collaboration with private operators under Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the state.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide in Ghaziabad Following Husband’s Sudden Death Due to Heart Attack.

Besides, the council of ministers approved the operation of Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Seva Yojana in the state to expand the infrastructure of city bus services in cities and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Under PM e-Bus Scheme, 552 urban e-buses will be operated on PPP model in six urban bodies of the state which include Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Sagar. With the approval for Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) in the scheme, the State Level Steering Committee (SLSC) has been authorised to approve, implement and monitor the scheme.

While expanding the 'Chief Minister's Urban Area Infrastructure Construction Scheme', approved by the Council of Ministers at a cost of Rs 800 crore, approval has been given to increase the cost of the scheme to Rs 1100 crore. The sanctioned period of the scheme has been extended from two years (2022-23 to 2023-24) to three years (up to 2024-25). Under the scheme, approval will be given to various infrastructure development works in urban bodies.

The state cabinet also gave nod to the formation of Madhya Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council under the provisions of the National Commission for Allied and Health Care Profession Act 2021. Under the decision, the Madhya Pradesh Para-Medical Council Act 2000 has been repealed and the Madhya Pradesh Para-Medical Council functioning under it has also been dissolved. Approval has been given to transfer the assets, working staff, responsibilities etc. of Madhya Pradesh Para-Medical Council to Madhya Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers also approved an amendment in the Madhya Pradesh Work (Allocation) Rules to merge the work being done in relation to 'Startup and Incubation' under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

The state cabinet further gave approval to constitute 'Madhya Pradesh Administrative Unit Reorganisation Commission' for the reorganisation of administrative units of the state. Formation of Madhya Pradesh Administrative Unit Reorganisation Commission, terms of reference of the commission, structure of the commission, salary/allowances, administrative structure and financial proposal were approved.

The Council of Ministers also gave approval to give sixth pay scale benefits to teachers and employees of aided non-government institutions in the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department from January 1, 2006. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)