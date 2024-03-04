Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Monday approved more than Rs 5,180 crores for various irrigation projects in the state.

A proposal for the same was tabled before the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here in Bhopal and the state cabinet approved the proposal unanimously.

The Council of Ministers approved more than Rs 5,180 crore for the implementation of various irrigation projects in the state. Of these, Rs 5042 crore were revised and administrative approval was given for over Rs 137 crore.

The state Cabinet also approved an estimated cost of Rs 69.48 crore for extending the contract period of a firm (M/s-BVG India Ltd.) for the continuous operation of the Centralised Police Call Center and Control Room System (Dial-100) Scheme.

Under CITIIS 2.0 implemented by the Government of India, the state Cabinet gave initial approval to the Smart City of Madhya Pradesh to participate in the selection process and implement the plan. Notably, CITIIS 2.0 was launched by the Government of India on 16 November 2023. The objective of the scheme is to promote climate sensitive planning and implementation and to motivate investment, creation of institutional mechanisms, participation promotion and capacity building for urban climate implementation.

Under the scheme, 18 smart cities are to be selected through a challenge among 100 smart cities. Jabalpur and Ujjain cities of Madhya Pradesh have been selected in CITIIS 2.0. It was announced on Monday by the Union Urban Affairs Ministry in New Delhi. A total of Rs 250 crore will be spent on development works in these two cities at the rate of Rs 125 crore per city.

The Cabinet further approved a project worth Rs 5,812 crore for the upgradation of state highways with the help of New Development Bank of Madhya Pradesh. For the project, a loan of Rs 4068 crore will be provided by the New Development Bank and the remaining Rs 1744 crore will be borne by the state government.

Under the scheme, about 884.63 km of state highways/main district roads in the state will be developed on 2-lane with paved shoulders /4-lane on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. As a result of the implementation of the project, citizens will get the facility of transportation on good quality safe roads.

The council of ministers also approved a plan for construction of a new building for the Madhya Pradesh State Judicial Academy located at village Mangeli Barela Bypass Road in Jabalpur at a total cost of Rs 485.84 crore. At present, the building of the State Judicial Academy is not sufficient considering the very small number of working judicial officers. Therefore, approval has been given for the construction of a new building.

The state Cabinet further granted approval for the setting up of medical colleges in the state on PPP mode. Establishment of a medical college will provide tertiary level services to the patients of the district. The decision will ensure availability of human resources for the health sector and provide better health services to the patients by upgrading the district hospitals. (ANI)

