Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday and granted approvals to several key decisions.

The Council of Ministers decided to provide free registration of residential plots allotted to families displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Project in the Narmada Valley.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of February 3 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the registration fee and stamp duty payable will be reimbursed by the Narmada Valley Development Authority, an official release stated.

More than 25,600 families will benefit from the decision, and it will place an additional financial burden of Rs 600 crore on the state government.

Also Read | India, US Likely to Issue Joint Statement on Trade Deal This Week: Government Sources.

The Cabinet also approved two irrigation projects in the Maihar and Katni districts at a total cost of Rs 620.65 crore. Under the approval, the Dhanwahi Micro Pressure Irrigation Project in Maihar and Katni districts has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 53.73 crore. This project will provide irrigation facilities across more than 3,500 hectares and benefit 2,810 farmers from 9 villages across the two districts.

Additionally, the Barhi Micro Lift Irrigation Project in Katni district has been approved at a cost of Rs 566.92 crore. With this project, 11,500 farmers from 27 villages in the Barhi and Vijayraghavgarh tehsils of Katni district will be benefitted, and irrigation facilities will be made available over an area of 20,000 hectares.

In addition, the Council of Ministers approved an outlay of over Rs 15,009 crore to continue 10 schemes across six departments from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

As per the approval, Rs 115.06 crore has been sanctioned for 8 schemes of the Finance Department involving public expenditure of less than Rs 500 crore. Similarly, Rs 5,000 crore has been approved for the Chief Minister Jan Kalyan (Sambal 2.0) Scheme of the Labour Department and Rs 3,376.66 crore has been sanctioned for the Legislative Assembly Constituency Election Scheme and Establishment and Office Schemes of the Planning, Economics and Statistics Department.

Furthermore, Rs 6,472.18 crore has been approved for the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Scheme, Veterinary Science University Jabalpur Block Grant Scheme, and Animal Husbandry, Animal Development and Cow Conservation Scheme of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

In addition to it, Rs 24.70 crore has been sanctioned for the Adolescent Welfare Fund Scheme and the Assistance Scheme for Victims of Domestic Violence under the Women and Child Development Department, and Rs 21 crore has been approved for the Minority Self-Employment/Enterprise Scheme of the Backwards Classes and Minority Welfare Department.

The Cabinet also approved the dissolution of the Madhya Pradesh State Social Welfare Board and the absorption of its employees into the Women and Child Development Department. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)