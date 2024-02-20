Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): A special CBI court in Bhopal on Tuesday sentenced seven persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in a decade old Vyapam case (now Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)).

Special CBI court Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted five candidates and two solvers under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 B and relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) act. The five candidates were identified as Mukesh Rawat, Ajab Singh, Vasudev Tyagi, Sunil Tyagi and Ashish Sharma, while the solvers were identified as Sunil Srivastava and Awadhesh Goswami.

CBI public prosecutor Sushil Kumar Pandey said, "During the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination conducted by Vyapam (now MPESB) in 2013, five candidates Mukesh Rawat, Ajab Singh, Vasudev Tyagi, Sunil Tyagi and Ashish Sharma passed the written examination by making some other person (impersonator) sit in the examination in their place with help of middlemen."

In place of the candidate Mukesh Rawat, solver Sunil Srivastava took the exam and in place of Ajab Singh, solver Awadhesh Goswami appeared in the exam. Similarly, Vasudev Tyagi, Sunil Tyagi and Ashish Sharma, unknown impersonators appeared for the exam. As a result, the said five candidates had passed the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2013, the prosecutor said.

When the matter came to light, a case was registered and investigation started. The CBI began investigation into the matter and presented a charge sheet against all the accused before the court.

"During the hearing on Tuesday, judge Sisodiya found all the accused guilty and awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to all the convicts and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them, he added. (ANI)

