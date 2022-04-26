Indore, Apr 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday spoke to a 16-year-old boy who was grievously injured in the violence that erupted in Khargone town following a Ram Navami procession on April 10.

The chief minister spoke to Shivam Shukla over a video call from Bhopal and assured him that the state government will take care of his medical treatment.

According to officials, Shivam who had suffered head injuries in the incident is recuperating at a private hospital in Indore since last fortnight.

The state's agriculture minister Kamal Patel met Shivam in Indore on Monday, when the boy expressed his desire to talk to Chouhan over phone, they said.

On reaching Bhopal, Patel made a video call to enable the chief minister to speak to Shivam, they said.

Shivam's condition has been improving. The boy was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state after suffering injuries to his head as a result of stone pelting.

After treatment, Shivam regained consciousness and started talking and recognising people, they added.

Communal clashes had erupted in Khargone on April 10, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled. Subsequently, a curfew was clamped in the city which is being relaxed since April 14. PTI HWP MAS

