Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): A clash erupted between two groups following the vandalisation of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel installed near a square in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Makdone police station on Thursday morning and Makdone police station in-charge has been suspended for negligence, the officer added.

"A statue of a great personality installed near Krishi Upaj Mandi square under Makdone police station by people of a group was vandalised by the people of another group on Thursday morning. After which a clash broke out between the two groups on the spot," said Guru Prasad Parashar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

On getting the information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and talked to both the parties. Now the situation is under control. Senior police officers including Superintendent of Police (SP) and Collector were also present on the spot, he added.

The officer further said, "A Sub Inspector (SI) of Makdone police station, Lalchand Sharma, has sustained injuries in the incident who is undergoing treatment. Prima facie, Makdone station in charge Bhim Singh Deora has been suspended for serious negligence in the incident."

Notably, according to reports, there is vacant space near Krishi Upaj Mandi and people of both the groups were demanding to install the statues of two different great personalities there (one group demanding a statue of Sardar Patel and other demanding statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar). The matter is under consideration of the Panchayat.

Meanwhile, someone installed the statue of Sardar Patel there on Wednesday night. Following which when the people from the other community came to know about it, they gathered on the spot on Thursday morning and demolished the idol by hitting it with a tractor. Thereafter the matter escalated and a clash erupted. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot.

Reacting to the incident, Congress Chief Jitu Patwari said, "In Ujjain, Sardar Patel's statue was vandalised by a tractor and similarly Baba Saheb's statue was also pelted with stones, both are condemnable acts. I request CM Mohan Yadav, both the great men had contributed to the independence and progress of the country. One was an iron man of India and the other was the greatest creator of the Constitution. The government should take cognizance of the entire incident and intervene that the statues of both the great personalities should be installed at the right place. Sensitivity should remain in society." (ANI)

