Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a jibe at the Congress party and has said that those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary are now organising religious Katha.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

“Congress is confused and is forced to do many things. Those (Congressmen) who were afraid to take the name of Ram and used to call Ram is imaginary, they are organising religious katha. Now they are forced to do this because the dates of state assembly elections are near. This is the electoral devotion of the Congress party,” CM told reporters here.

“There is a conflict inside Kamal Nath. He is thinking where to go. Doubts have arisen on his being the leader. He is organising religious katha to strengthen his claim of being a leader,” CM Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also reacted to the opposition’s no-confidence motion in the lower house of the parliament and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does not even have faith in himself, he is bringing no-confidence motion.

“Rahul Gandhi does not have faith in himself, he is bringing no-confidence motion. I cannot describe the action taken when the first no-confidence motion was brought. There is no merit in this no-confidence motion and the Congress also knows about it. The country has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the CM said.

Those who are bringing no-confidence motion, they have maximum distrust only of each other. AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) was born out of agitation against Congress, they are hugging each other. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar used to abuse each other and now they are together. Similarly, leftists and Congress are together again. They have come together to avoid the spot of corruption. People do not believe in them, the chief minister added.

He further said, “PM Modi is visiting the state on August 12. He will participate in the concluding Saint Ravidas Samarsata Yatra. A memorial of Sant Ravidas worth Rs 100 crore will be built at Badtuma in Sagar and PM is arriving to perform Bhumi Pujan of it.”

PM Modi will give another big gift, Bina Refinery will be expanded and BPCL will spend Rs 50,000 crore in it, he added. (ANI)

