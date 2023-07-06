Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited Dashrath Rawat to the CM House in Bhopal and performed a gesture of respect by washing his feet. The act came after a disturbing viral video showing accused Pravesh Shukla urinating on Rawat. Shukla was arrested, and the local administration quickly reacted by demolishing his illegal construction on July 5. Further, Chouhan apologised, stating, 'I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me.' Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Flags Off Batch of 32 Senior Citizens on Pilgrimage to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Under 'Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana' (See Pics).

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat. CM tells him, "...I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you.… pic.twitter.com/5il2c3QATP — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

