New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday and invited her for the launch of 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' (Water Conservation and Augmentation Campaign) on March 30 in the state.

According to an official release, the initiative, aimed at increasing public participation in water conservation and constructing more water structures, will run continuously for 90 days until June 30. Several programs will be organized during this period to promote water conservation in the state.

Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline in Maharashtra: Last Day for High-Security Registration Plates Extended to June 30, Non-Compliance To Attract INR 1,000 Fine.

"Today, I met President Droupadi Murmu. Madhya Pradesh organises Vikram Ustav for years and Vikram Samvat new year will begin on March 30 which is an important day of the event. During this, we will launch the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' for three months in the state. I have given the invitation to the President regarding the same. She has agreed to try and arrange her schedule. I have also extended gratitude on behalf of the MP government," CM Yadav said.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the President's last visit to the state was quite good and she has taken a keen interest in the development works of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | SP Leader Ramji Lal Suman, Says 'Indian Muslims Don't Consider Babur Their Leader', Defends 'Traitor' Jibe at Rajput King Rana Sanga (Watch Video).

"Along with this, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well. During the meeting, we talked about the agreement of the National Dairy Development Board. I have invited him to Madhya Pradesh for the purpose and he has assured me to see a date in the first week of April," the CM said.

The Chief Minister further stressed that during the meeting with the President and Union Home Minister, he highlighted the development works of the state. He also hoped that soon the dates would be finalised for their visits to the state.

Additionally in a post on X, CM Yadav emphasised that he received valuable guidance from the President and her personality inspires everyone to dedicate themselves towards national service and public welfare.

"Today, I called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi and received valuable guidance. Your serious, simple and straightforward personality inspires us to dedicate ourselves with full energy towards national service and public welfare," CM wrote in the post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)