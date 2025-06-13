Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow over the tragic plane crash incident that occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday and cancelled all his programmes scheduled for Friday, June 13, following the incident, according to an official release.

Sharing his condolences, CM Yadav said, "I am deeply distressed by this tragedy, and the entire nation is mourning this loss".

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Actor Vikrant Massey Mourns Loss of Cousin Clive Kunder, Who Was First Officer on Ill-Fated Air India Flight AI171 (See Post).

He prayed to Baba Mahakal for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. Additionally, he prayed for strength and solace to all those affected during this hour of grief.

The London-bound flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport this afternoon, and rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: At Least 5 MBBS Students, 1 PG Resident Doctor, Wife of Superspecialist Dead; 60 Injured After Plane Crashes Into BJ Medical College Complex.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, visited the site of the London-bound Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad to take stock of the relief and rescue operations.

After the crash, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed around 150 personnel to assist in the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the crash.

According to a statement by the CRPF, troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with personnel from the CRPF's Group Centre in Gandhinagar, have been sent to the crash site to support efforts on the ground. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)