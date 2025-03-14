Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi at his residence on Friday.

On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh CM said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of Holi..."

The MP CM, seen smeared in colors, celebrated Holi with his family and party workers at his residence in Bhopal.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined devotees at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur to celebrate the festival of Holi.

The Chief Minister participated in singing traditional 'phag songs' and performed puja and aarti at the site of Holika Dahan within the temple premises, marking the beginning of the vibrant Holi festivities.

As the country celebrated the festival of color and celebrated the occasion in harmony and joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi on X.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X.

The festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil." (ANI)

