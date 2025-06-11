Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is visiting Gujarat's Jamanagar to bolster efforts for wildlife conservation and establish rescue centres in the state.

Ahead of his visit to Jamnagar, CM Yadav highlighted the state's focus on wildlife conservation, sustainable habitat development, and expanding veterinary infrastructure to protect its rich biodiversity.

"From a wildlife perspective, we have a vast forest area, and because of that, Madhya Pradesh is home to the highest number of animals like tigers, leopards, vultures, and many more. We have also brought the King Cobra to the state. In such a situation, it's important to ensure the safety of the growing animal population and rescue centres are required. Recently, we have developed two new tiger reserves in the state," CM Yadav said.

"Additionally, for Cheetahs, after Kuno National Park, we have shifted some of them to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, and we are developing a new park. I have asked our officers to establish a rescue centre at the divisional level. Currently, our only rescue centre is at Van Vihar National Park in the state capital, Bhopal. Similarly, with the increasing number of tourists, our zoos should also expand. From that perspective, we had announced the development of two new zoos in the last budget as well," he added.

He further stressed that his visit was aimed at observing the facilities at the rescue centre.

"Today, I am going to see one of the best rescue centres in the whole country, which is located in Gujarat. Earlier, I sent a team from the state, and we hope to exchange our animals among ourselves, which we have in abundance. Also, if they can help in saving our animals with their rescue facilities. In the meantime, we tried to start veterinary courses and to open veterinary hospitals in our universities, so that most of the doctors related to wildlife can also be prepared," the CM said.

The CM also appealed to people to get closer to animals and inform the forest officials and district administration when they find any animal in pain or danger.

"I hope that when the government is working in all areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we can do a lot of work on issues related to wildlife. In that direction, I am going to make some decisions as well. Therefore, today I am going to Jamnagar, Gujarat. I will appeal that whenever any individual gets a chance, they should increase their closeness with wild animals and, seeing wildlife animals in danger, immediately inform the nearest forest officer or the district administration."

The Chief Minister further added that they are concerned about the lives of every person and equally serious wildlife animals as well. He urged everyone to take care of the ecosystem together. (ANI)

