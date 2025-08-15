Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 79th Independence Day at the CM's residence in Bhopal.

CM Yadav also extended greetings to the residents of the state and the country on the 79th Independence Day, highlighting that it is the most special occasion above all the festivals.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all residents of the state and the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. This occasion is above all the festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, and Eid. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to progress and may become a leading nation by the Amrit Kaal of 2047," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also recalled the freedom fighters and revolutionaries, who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, and paid tribute to them.

He further said, "I pray to God that India never faces hard times again, and I extend my best wishes once again for the nation's glory and excellence."

Additionally, CM Yadav mentioned in a post on X that today makes us aware of their duties towards the making of a golden India, the dream of the freedom fighters, and urged everyone to give their contribution in making 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat, Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the Amritkaal of Independence.

"Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all of you on the most sacred national festival, Independence Day! I pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves in the freedom struggle. Today's day makes us aware of our duties towards the creation of golden India, the dream of the freedom fighters. Let us pledge to give our best contribution in the creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat, Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the Amrit Kaal of Independence," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

After hoisting the flag, the Chief Minister also reached Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office and hoisted the tricolour with Hemant Khandelwal. Thereafter, he reached Shaurak Samark and paid floral tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the nation to mark the occasion. (ANI)

