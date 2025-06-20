Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a review meeting of the Forest Department's activities at Samatva Bhawan, CM House in Bhopal on Friday and gave necessary guidelines to the officials of the department.

CM Yadav instructed officials to conduct surveys in forest villages across the state and provide the land leases to those eligible individuals who are left out, according to an official release.

"Land lease will be given in forest villages. A survey will be conducted in the forest villages, and those eligible individuals who were left out will be provided land leases. Dense forests are the identity of Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, the Forest Department should further expand the state's unique dense forest wealth and wildlife tourism facilities to increase its permanent income sources," CM Yadav said.

He also said that spotting a tiger is the main attraction for tourists coming to Madhya Pradesh, which is also a major source of income for the Forest Department. So, necessary facilities in the buffer areas should be expanded, and services of experts should be taken.

The Chief Minister also directed senior forest officers to visit Gujarat's Vantara, observe their wildlife rescue center, and thoroughly study the possibilities of establishing a similar large rescue center in Madhya Pradesh.

"Forest officers and employees posted in Naxal-affected areas of the state will be honored by providing them with a nutritious diet allowance and special allowance. The Forest Department should also consider and propose out-of-turn promotions for forest personnel who perform outstandingly in forest protection," the CM said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Forest Department, Ashok Barnwal informed that the central government had graded all the tiger reserves of the country. Out of the five best tiger reserves in the country, three are situated in Madhya Pradesh, which is a matter of great pride for the state.

"In the last financial year, more than 1.67 lakh forest tourists visited tiger reserves across the country, of which over 80,000 tourists came to the three tiger reserves of Madhya Pradesh. Currently, 9 tiger reserves are operational in Madhya Pradesh. A notification has also been issued for the establishment of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sanctuary in a 258.64 sq km forest area in Sagar district," he added.

Additionally, ACS Forest, Barnwal said that for the conservation and development of aquatic life, there are plans to set up breeding centres for Mahseer fish in the Narmada River and for turtles, crocodiles, and gharials in the Chambal River. Similarly, conservation reserves are being established in Omkareshwar Sanctuary, Tapti Conservation Reserve, and Sonewani (District Balaghat).

He also informed that preparations are underway to reintroduce cheetahs in the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve this year. (ANI)

