Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou and signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise.

Sharing an X post, CM Yadav wrote that the MoU has been signed to boost the state's culture, tourism and education, and to showcase Madhya Pradesh as India's cultural and tourism capital.

Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General in Mumbai, and Shad Joynal Abedin, Political Counsellor at the French Embassy, were also present at the meeting.

On Friday, Tapan Bhowmick, the National President of Samarpan Seva Samiti, Ujjain, and members also paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal.

Earlier on Thursday, French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, said that France is "deeply saddened" by reports of the plane crash in Ahmedabad and expressed full solidarity in this difficult time.

In a post on X, Mathou stated, "France is deeply saddened by reports of a plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We express our full solidarity at this difficult time."

Air India 171 crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, claiming 241 lives in the accident. (ANI)

