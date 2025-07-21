Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the commencement of construction of the new MLA rest house in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

CM Yadav highlighted that the rest house is being constructed by the state government's Public Works Department (PWD) with a cost of Rs 158 crores, and it will be completed in 18 months.

"Today, we performed the bhoomi pujan of the new MLA rest house here, restoring the 60-65 year-old buildings of 1958 to their original state and bringing them into a new era with updated arrangements. So that if MLAs across the state need to spend time for the betterment of their region here in Bhopal, then they can stay here properly," CM Yadav told reporters.

He stressed that efforts would be made to add all the modern facilities according to today's era in these rest houses.

"We have performed the Bhoomi Pujan through the Public Works Department (PWD) of the entire project worth Rs 158 crores and we have planned to complete the project in 18 months. I have also announced its second phase. After properly completing the next phase, we are ready to move ahead in this manner as per the requirement of the Vidhan Sabha today, and have the capacity to expand in future wherever required. The state government will continue to move forward on the path of development," the CM said.

He further added that the way the state government is making arrangements for the MLA rest house, similarly by providing enough funds for all kinds of developments in the state, the government is moving ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

