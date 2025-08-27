Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that his government is committed to provide 27 percent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and is ready to hold an all-party meeting on the issue.

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing a program in Ujjain district on Wednesday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

"Through our government, our party's clear line is that we want to give 27 percent reservation to OBCs. We have openly said that we are prepared for this. Congress leaders are also saying they also wanted the same, so let's sit together. We are ready to call an all-party meeting tomorrow. Both sides' lawyers should be there at the meeting. The Supreme Court has now scheduled day-to-day hearings from September 23, so with goodwill, we should unite and fight together for the welfare of all sections of society be it SC, ST or OBC," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even the general category was given 10 percent reservation for the first time.

Also Read | Anti-Naxal Operation: Four Maoists Neutralised in 8 Hour of Encounter on Gadchiroli-Narayanpur Border, Search Ops Underway.

"Our job is to take all sections of society together; neither to leave the rights of any section nor to insult any of the sections. But we cannot do anything about those who do politics. Therefore I said that let us all move together and implement every development agenda to the grassroots level and make Madhya Pradesh number one state in the country," he added.

On the other hand, the Congress agreed to participate in an all-party meeting to be held on Thursday (August 28) in relation to the issue and alleged that if the government wanted to implement the reservation then why not submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court and withdraw the case.

"The Congress party always wanted to give reservation to OBCs as a result of which we tabled a bill in the state assembly during Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2018. We passed the bill and implemented it but later the issue went to court. If the government really wanted to implement the reservation then submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court and withdraw the case. Why does the government not want to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court. They have ruined the future of students for the last five years. Why are they trying to politicise the issue by calling an all-party meeting. What is the government waiting for? They should immediately issue the order to enact it. We are going to attend the meeting," Leader of opposition Umang Singh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)