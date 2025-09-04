Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting to review the ongoing relief operations in flood-affected areas of the state and the status of fertilizer distribution in the districts at Samatva Bhavan, CM House in Bhopal on Wednesday and gave necessary instruction to the officials.

Collectors and concerned officers of all the districts virtually joined the meeting and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana and other officials were also present in the meeting.

According to an official release, during the meeting, CM Yadav said that immediate relief should be initiated in the areas where crops have been damaged due to excessive rainfall and floods. In cases of human or livestock loss, relief must be provided within 24 hours.

He also directed that necessary materials should be kept ready at all possible locations to ensure quick arrangements for temporary camps, ration distribution, and food supply during floods. With the possibility of heavy rainfall in the coming days, he instructed police and district administrations to remain alert and active, ensuring precautionary measures such as barricading bridges and issuing warnings against crossing them during floods.

It was said in the meeting that between June 1 and September 2, Madhya Pradesh recorded 971.5 mm (38.24 inches) of rainfall, which is 21 percent above average. 21 districts have received above-normal rainfall. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Guna, Mandla, Sheopur, Raisen, and Ashoknagar. Information about the water levels in the state's major dams were also shared in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was further shared that the floods and heavy rains caused 394 human casualties and damaged more than 5,000 houses across the state. Additionally, 1,814 livestock deaths were reported. A total of 12,000 hectares of farmland across Shivpuri, Burhanpur, Damoh, Ashoknagar, Dhar, Chhatarpur, Raisen, Umaria, Barwani, Mandla, and Katni districts has been affected by excessive rainfall and floods. Relief assistance of over Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned for 17,500 affected farmers.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed district administrations to make necessary arrangements for fertilizer distribution, adding that the available fertilizer must be distributed properly, with continuous dialogue and coordination with representatives of farmer organizations. Representatives of farmer organizations should also be involved in the distribution process. If any irregularities arise in fertilizer distribution, the District Collector will be held responsible.

The Chief Minister added that the state government stands with the farmers in every situation. (ANI)

